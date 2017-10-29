Seven Offaly teams advance in SFAI Cup Competitions

It was an excellent weekend for Offaly teams across the SFAI Cup competitions.

Tullamore Town had a particularly memorable weekend with four teams winning across the age grades and all four of the wins were away from home.

Clara Town also advanced in the U-12 competition while Killeigh are through in both the U-12 and U-13 competitions.

SFAI Skechers Cup U12

Mullingar Ath 4 Birr Tn 2; Prosperous Utd 0 Tullamore Tn 3; Athy Tn P1 1 Clara Tn 3

SFAI Skechers Cup U13

Emo Cel B 2 Tullamore Tn 3; St James 0 Killeigh 4; Caragh Cel 4 Birr Tn 0

SFAI Sketchers Cup U-14

Portlaoise B 0 Tullamore Tn 3; Arlington 0 Killeigh 1

SFAI Skechers Cup U15

Clane Utd 0 Tullamore Tn 7

Click here to see all the weekend's Midland Schoolboys/Girls League Results