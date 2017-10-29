Seven Offaly teams advance in SFAI Cup Competitions
Memorable weekend for Tullamore are four teams go through
It was an excellent weekend for Offaly teams across the SFAI Cup competitions.
Tullamore Town had a particularly memorable weekend with four teams winning across the age grades and all four of the wins were away from home.
Clara Town also advanced in the U-12 competition while Killeigh are through in both the U-12 and U-13 competitions.
SFAI Skechers Cup U12
Mullingar Ath 4 Birr Tn 2; Prosperous Utd 0 Tullamore Tn 3; Athy Tn P1 1 Clara Tn 3
SFAI Skechers Cup U13
Emo Cel B 2 Tullamore Tn 3; St James 0 Killeigh 4; Caragh Cel 4 Birr Tn 0
SFAI Sketchers Cup U-14
Portlaoise B 0 Tullamore Tn 3; Arlington 0 Killeigh 1
SFAI Skechers Cup U15
Clane Utd 0 Tullamore Tn 7
Click here to see all the weekend's Midland Schoolboys/Girls League Results
