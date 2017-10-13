200 years of Edenderry sport the latest subject examined by local historian

On October 27 at 8pm in the Parish Centre, Edenderry Historical Society will be hosting 'Sporting Edenderry: A history of sport in the town 1800-2000,' a talk with noted historian, Dr. Ciaran Reilly.

The talk will look back over two centuries of sport in the town, and it will be a fundraising event for the society.

"We encourage everyone to come along and to share this event with anyone you think may be interested," the society said.

The talk will look back at the evolution of soccer, rugby, GAA, horse racing, coursing, cricket, boxing, tennis, badminton, cycling and more in the North Offaly town.

There will even be a mention of the 'Edenderry Pigeon Racing Club' from the 1880s!

All are welcome to this event which will look back at an important aspect of the social history of Edenderry.

Find our more by searching for 'Edenderry History' on Facebook or Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.