Shane Lowry eyeing another jump up the leaderboard at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry will be hoping to make another jump up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship when he tees of his round at 5.40pm Irish time.

For 16 holes yesterday, the Offaly golfer was playing as well as anyone on the course as he sat on five under for his round and two under for the tournament.

Unfortunately for the Offaly man, a wayward tee-shot on the par 3 17th left him in trouble and he caught his second shot wrong and it sped across the green and into the water. He was forced to drop back up the fairway and ended with a triple bogey on the hole.

However the preceding 16 holes were some of the best he has played this year and if he can show that form again this evening, he has every chance to move well up the leaderboard at the final major of the year.

Kevin Kisner and the bang in form Hideki Matsuyama lead the field on eight under.