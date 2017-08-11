Offaly competitors excel in youth triathlon

The Barilla sponsored Youth Triathlon Festival took place last weekend and a number of Offaly participants pit themselves against the field of 260 aspiring triathletes in Galway.

Aged seven to fifteen years old competed at varying levels over a swim, bike and running course. Participants from all four provinces raced over distances ranging from a 100m swim, 2km bike and 800m run for those in the 7-9 years age group up to a 400m swim, 9km bike and 3km run for the 14-15 years age group.

Sarah Condron from Tullamore, Offaly, competed and finished second in the 14-15 year-old girls race in a time of 43 minutes 56 seconds. Ella Doherty won the girls race, coming home two minutes ahead of the Offaly athlete.

Barilla, a family owned Italian food company and advocate for a balanced lifestyle, was delighted to support the swim, bike and run event which took place in Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Organisers, Predator Triathlon Club have hosted the Youth Triathlon National Championships for the past 6 years and the event is now the biggest junior triathlon in Ireland.

