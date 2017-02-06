Edenderry AC Seniors Club Notes (February 6)

Edenderry AC Seniors an Athletics Ireland Approved Running Club

Athletics Ireland is the National Governing Body for Athletics in Ireland with the primary objective to promote and develop the sport at every level within the community.

Edenderry AC Seniors is a proud and progressive Athletics Ireland registered running club that offers members a wide range of benefits including coaching by fully trained & Athletics Ireland approved coaches; club insurance; individual registration with Athletes Ireland; training in supportive and safe environment within the Derry Rovers AFC facility.

We pride ourselves as been more than a running club and offer members and the greater running community the opportunity to join for less than €2 per week. Check out our website for membership details or contact our committee on training nights for further details.

Couch 2 5K Training Gathering Pace

The current group of C25K runners are progressing well within the friendly yet strangely competitive and challenging environment that is Edenderry AC Seniors. Our C25K training commenced one month ago with the aim to bring the complete running novice or those re-starters through the walk – jog – run process.

Our programme is overseen by a fully qualified trainer. The secret to our success with the Edenderry AC Seniors C25K is the support and mentoring of our club members. It is not too late to join us at the secure and well-lit Derry Rovers AFC facility on Monday; Wednesday & Fridays. Leaving aside the odd bit of pain, you will not regret the gains.

New Web Site for Edenderry AC Seniors

Exciting times are underway for Edenderry AC Seniors. First off was the launch of our new website at www.edenderryac.com. The site has been redesigned to make it easier to access and to be more mobile friendly. Our aim was to make a website that is both informative and interactive for both members and the general public. Check out our member’s forum section and also the new training section which includes useful free training plans for the coming season.

Running Event Plans for Edenderry AC Seniors in 2017

After a highly successful 2016, Edenderry AC Seniors committee are actively planning next year’s running events. First off will be the highly rated Edenderry AC 10 Mile Road Race which takes place on April 17th. There are already high levels of interest across the running fraternity for this Athletics Ireland approved event. It is advisable to watch out of the launch of the race t-shirt and medal in the coming weeks. Early registration is advised for what is recognised as a fast and well organised course.

Another date for your calendar is the Edenderry AC 5K road race which is to take place on July 14th. This race is part of the hugely successful Offaly Athletics road race series which incorporates 5k events at all associated clubs within the county.

Check out the Edenderry AC Seniors website at www.edenderryac.com and like to our Facebook page to keep informed of our current and future activities.