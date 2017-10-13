Ireland braces for weekend hurricane

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory warning for the whole country.

On Monday, an Atlantic storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia started tracking towards Ireland from the South.

The warning from Met Éireann is valid until 6am on Tuesday, October 17 at 6am.

"There is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the exact track and evolution of the storm. However, storm force winds, heavy rain and high seas are threatened," Met Eireann said.

They said they will continue to monitor this storm and will issue appropriate warnings as required.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.