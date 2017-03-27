Offaly woman spins the wheel and wins big on RTÉ's Winning Streak

Offaly woman, Mary Hickey, from Rahan, spun the wheel on Saturday evening's Winning Streak programme, collecting €66,000 in prize money in the process.

Mary was joined in studio by her husband of 27 years, David, her son Conor, and daughter Ainé as she took to the stage with presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Mary said she was "half watching" the show the week before when her named was called out and only realised she would be appearing on the RTÉ show when her phone started beeping with people congratulating her.

She said her aim was to win enough to go on a family holiday and thanked all the well-wishers who had been in touch.

During the first game, Trap Door, Mary rode her luck to collect €16,000. A further €20,000 was added to her total when the group of five contestants combined to win €100,000 between them on the 'higher or lower' game.

Mary then revealed three wheels in her first three chances during the final game to ensure she would spin the wheel.

She won a further €30,000 on the big wheel, bringing her total prize money to €66,000.

