Mother makes desperate donor appeal for dying Offaly boy

Tullamore mother Helen Lynch has put out an appeal to try and raise funds for a donor to help save her young son, Charlie, who is being treated in the UK. Helen opened a GoFundMe page last October in a desperate bid to secure a life-saving transplant for Charlie, and so far has raised €6,000 of a €10,000 target.

Charlie was born with billary atresia, a liver condition, and has suffered with it all his life. Writing the appeal, Helen said: "He had to have a kasi at 4 months to keep him alive which left him with a scar from his right to left side, and he was placed on medication straight away to help keep the liver going."

Charlie also had another operation on his bowel as it was twisted and his mother says, "he's been in and out of hospital all his life." Charlie is now 8-years-old and is waiting on a liver transplant. "We have been waiting years and have had no luck finding a match. I put myself forward to be his donor as I'm a match for him, but we have recently found out that the part of my liver Charlie needs is lacking in size, which means he would only receive 20% of what he needs and a further risk of dying," Helen Lynch said.

"It's a constant worry, but now I have been asked by the hospital if I would wait another three months to see if a donor can be found but it's not guaranteed, and if no donor becomes available, I will go for the transplant and hope we both come through this alive," she added. Helen also has another son who faces losing both his mother and brother, and so Helen is desperately trying to raise money to help with Charlie's transplant journey.

"I'm not one to do this normally, but unfortunately I can't afford it all myself and I do not receive any help from any social welfare or any organisation. I'm on low income and I just can't pay for it all." She made the appeal by saying, "if you could find it in your heart to donate anything at all it would really help us out. It's all to help us get through this difficult time. We have such a long road ahead of us and don't no exactly what the outcome is going be yet. We can only pray my baby boy makes it and please keep us in your prayers."

Over the weekend, Helen posted a worrying update on her son's situation: "Unfortunately Charlie's journey is almost at an end and no donor has been found as of yet. Charlie is getting worse and a donor is needed urgently or my baby boy won't make it. We are now searching for living donors with the blood type O and we are trying to raise enough money to get them tested.

Once again, getting a donor to the hospital is extremely expensive, and Helen renewed her appeal to help Charlie: "Unfortunately, this procedure is very expensive and a proper amount can't be set as no one knows what the accurate price is but I can honestly say it's not cheap and we need all the help we can get."

"This is my last hope to save my child and let him have the life he deserves. Please continue to support us through this horrible time and keep us in your prayers."

To donate to help Charlie's transplant journey, you can click here.

