Paid parking at Tullamore Hospital generates €400,000

The carpark at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore generated €400,302 in 2016, it has been revealed. The figure came to light at the HSE's Regional Health Forum meeting for Dublin-Mid Leinster, held yesterday, February 21, in Tullamore.

The information was supplied in response to a question from a Dublin based Councillor, Vincent Jackson. He asked to be given a breakdown on the hospital income generated from car parks within the area, operating costs of the facilities, and why there are high costs involved in parking charges, and what support is available to persons using or visiting relatives on a daily basis?

In response, the HSE said that the cost of maintaining and securing the car park in 2016 was €94,717, meaning there was a perceivable net profit from the parking at the hospital of €305,585.

They went on to say that the costs involved in parking at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore are not high, and spelled out the details as follows:

It costs €1 up to one hour, €2 for one to three hours, €3 for three to six hours, €4 for six to twelve hours, and €5 for a full day (over twelve hours).

They also stressed that Oncology patients are charged €1 regardless of length of stay, and renal patients have a designated parking area at no cost.

This money generated through carparks at hospitals goes towards the "funding of research projects, equipment replacement and refurbishment projects," a spokesperson said.

