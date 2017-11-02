Gardai seek help in finding two children missing from home

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking assistance in locating two children missing from their home in the city.

Gardai issued an alert to seek the public’s assistance in locating five year old Arnel Azad and his two year old brother Ayaan Azad who are missing from their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay on the Dock Road.

Arnel and Ayaan were last seen on Tuesday, October 31, when they left their home in the company of their father, Selim Azad, gardai said.

“Selim is believed to be travelling in a black Nissan Primera Registration number - 05 L 1598 with the boys. They are believed to be in Dublin,” said a spokesperson.

“When Arnel was last seen he was wearing blue and white pyjama bottoms and a white t-shirt. When Ayaan was last seen he was wearing a bright blue jumper with a circular pattern or crest on front and blue tracksuit bottoms.”

Anyone who has seen Arnel and Ayaan or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.