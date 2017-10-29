Man killed in car accident in Louth

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred on the Dundalk to Castleblaney Road at Rathmore, Kilkerly at approximately 12.20am. The car crashed into a wall at the above location. The male driver (26), the sole occupant in the car, was seriously injured in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local Diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.