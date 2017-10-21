National News: Motorist clocked at ridiculous speed during National Slowdown Day

A motorist is Donegal was clocked at the highest speed during National Slowdown Day.

The motorist was caught doing 177km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian Letterkenny Donegal.

During the 24 hours of Operation Slow Down, Gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 140,223 vehicles and detected 225 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.



Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau this morning said, "I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger."

Some of the other motorists caught speeding were:

120km/h in 80km/h Zone Carbury Co.Kildare

171km/h in 120km/h Zone M7 Nenagh Co. Tipperary

145km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo

131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 at Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick

87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath