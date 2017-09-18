Election candidate starts hunger strike opposing abortion

AN Independent election candidate from Donegal has commenced a hunger strike outside Dáil Éireann.

Tim Jackson is demanding that Leo Varadkar and the Oireachtas Committee on Abortion watch a video of an abortion at their meeting before discussing a referendum any further.

The Donegal man wrote to Leo Varadkar and Senator Catherine Noone, chairwoman of the committee, last week requesting the group watch footage of the controversial procedure, and having not received a reply, he has decided to take this radical action.

VIDEO: Tim Jackson announces his hunger strike outside the gates of the Dáil

Jackson, who was 26 at the time of the last General Election, said, "our leaders apparently don't want to face the ugly truth of how the child is killed, despite pushing for a repeal of the 8th Amendment."

"How many of them even care that the remains of the child are incinerated, as if they never existed? There is no outcry over a human being that's killed or denied a grave in this instance; there's actually political support for it," Jackson claimed.

"We also have a Minister for Children who has brought her office into disrepute by calling for a repeal which would strip children in the womb of their natural right to life. Choosing which human beings can live and die is unacceptable, and they won't get away with this," he stated.

Jackson will drink water and says the hunger strike will not be to the point of death. He began this morning carrying a white flag which, he says, "calls for an end to the war on unwanted, unborn babies, 50 million of whom are killed every year."

Tim Jackson is a 28 year-old self-employed marketing consultant. He is a graduate of St. Patrick's College, Maynooth and has carried out aid work in Syria, the Central African Republic and India. He ran as an Independent candidate in the General Election of 2016.

