Coffee Morning 'as Gaeilge' being held in Offaly

On Monday, October 23 a 'Coffee Morning as Gaeilge' will be held in Edenderrry in Larkin's Bar & Restaurant on JKL Street at 10.30am.

These coffee mornings give people the chance to get back into the Irish again in a relaxed way and are very popular.

Apart from Dublin, such mornings have been set up in Arklow, Wicklow Town, Dundalk and now Edenderry with one planned for Roscommon on Tuesday, November 14. It is very encouraging for the New Year.