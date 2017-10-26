Offaly leisure centre awarded gold standard white flag

Aura Leisure in Tullamore has won a gold standard white flag for excellence.

The Gold Standard in the White flag award is the highest award for the best practices and standards for the industry in the operations, services and facilities provided by leisure centres to the general public and members.

It is an in-depth audit covering all aspects of the business from HR, health and safety, customer services, digital services, maintenance, overall building facilities, equipment and energy efficiency.

The in-house team at Aura Leisure Tullamore say they strive for perfection in health, fitness and operations and are "dedicated to all members of the centre, young and old."

"This is a great accolade for the centre and the town to have, something for all of Tullamore to be proud of," a statement from Aura read.

The White Flag is awarded based on external auditing by Ireland Active. Aura Tullamore Leisure Centre applied for the award and achieved the Gold standard in the White Flag audit and Silver in the Accessibility Audit.

"A lot of hard work by the staff and management of the leisure centre was required in order to achieve the award. The awarding of the White Flag shows the continuing commitment to achieving the highest standards in the leisure industry," they said.

The Silver Accessibility White Flag Award, again awarded by Ireland Active, recognised the commitment to providing leisure facilities to as many people as possible in the community by installing equipment to allow greater access, adjusting equipment to allow maximum use, providing specialised changing facilities and installing tactile and highly visual controls.

Helena Tynan, Operations Manager at Aura Leisure Tullamore said, “We believe that fitness and training, both in and out of the pool should be accessible to all and should be, without a doubt, of the highest standards possible. Aura Leisure Tullamore is a facility that is there for the community to avail of, we have local staff who are very proud of where they are from and where they work and we want to continue to lead the charge for health and fitness in Tullamore."

