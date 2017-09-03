Advice for people heading to the Electric Picnic today

After heavy overnight rain at the Electric Picnic, Gardai are giving the following advice for people attending the event in Stradbally today.

All people travelling to the event today and are asked to follow Garda directions and all cars will be sent to the Green Car Parks VWXYZ.

Conditions are very wet underfoot so suitable footwear is advised.

Among the acts on stage today are Duran Duran, Elbow, Chaka Khan and The Pretenders while there are a host of top comedians performing, among them Andrew Stanley, Al Porter, The Rubberbandits, Jason Byrne and Neil Delamere.