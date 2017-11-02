Man in his 50s killed in Midlands road crash

A man in his 50s has been killed in a road traffic collision between a car and a bus in the Midlands today, Thursday, November 2.

The man who was the driver of the car was taken to hospital following the crash on he R446 from Ballinasloe to Athlone between 9.30am and 10.15am this morning when the crash occurred.

He later died from his injuries.

Three passengers from the bus were taken to Portiuncula Hospital with minor injuries. The female passenger in the car received minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing for witnesses or anyone travelling on the R446 from Ballinasloe to Athlone between 9.30am and 10.15am to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 09066-38300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

