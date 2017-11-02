Attempted burglary foiled at Offaly power station
The thieves were disrupted
An attempted break-in at the power station in Edenderry is being investigated by gardaí in the town.
The incident occurred late on the evening of October 29, at around 10.20pm, when a number of men gained entry to a warehouse at the facility.
The men were disrupted in their illegal endeavours by some quick-thinking employees.
The suspects then fled the scene in a silver jeep. No property was taken but investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour around the Power Station can contact Edenderry gardaí on (046) 973 1290.
