Attempted burglary foiled at Offaly power station

An attempted break-in at the power station in Edenderry is being investigated by gardaí in the town.

The incident occurred late on the evening of October 29, at around 10.20pm, when a number of men gained entry to a warehouse at the facility.

The men were disrupted in their illegal endeavours by some quick-thinking employees.

The suspects then fled the scene in a silver jeep. No property was taken but investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour around the Power Station can contact Edenderry gardaí on (046) 973 1290.

