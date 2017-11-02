€2 million granted for 12 social houses in Offaly

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD has confirmed that approval of €2,075,000 has been granted to Offaly County Council to purchase 12 new Social Homes in Macregol, Birr.

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy welcomed the news by saying, “I am very pleased to obtain this confirmation for housing in Birr under the Local Authority Housing Acquisitions Programme which is a key element of the Rebuilding Ireland plan."

“This significant funding announcement will allow 12 new family homes to be acquired by Offaly County Council in Birr and it is a very welcome development."

"This funding will allow for the purchase of 2 x 3 bedroom terraced houses, 6 x 3 bedroom semi-detached houses and 4 x 2 bedroom terraced houses."

"This funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the delivery of social housing in County Offaly and will provide modern comfortable homes for 12 families in Birr," Marcella added.

“The Government has committed to investing €5.35 billion to deliver 47,000 social homes by end 2021.

“I know from my discussions with Offaly County Council that these houses will greatly help local families on the Local Authority Housing List.”

