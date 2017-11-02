Further information sought on 12 turbine Offaly windfarm

Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision on whether to grant planning permission for another wind farm in the county.

The address for the development is Moanvane, Ballykean, Bogtown, Enaghan, Kilcooney, Ballychristal and Kilcappagh

The application from Moanvane Windfarm Limited is seeking to build up to 12 wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169 meters and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas.

Also part of the application is a recreational amenity trail, associated signage, parking and recreational facilities along with an on-site electrical substation.

There will also be works to facilitate the delivery of turbines along the local road L1013 within the townland of Ballychristal to include temporary alterations to roadside boundary and the laying of temporary surfacing and the permanent setback of a roadside boundary wall.

Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.