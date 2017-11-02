Rifle and shotgun stolen in serious Offaly burglary

Gardai are investigating after a serious robbery in Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border.

Two firearms, a bolt action rifle and a shotgun, as well as a safe, were stolen during the raid on a house at Bishopswood Road on Wednesday evening, November 1.

The incident occurred between 7pm and 8pm.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who might have noticed suspicious behaviour in the Bishopswood Road area of the town.

They are particularly interested in the movements of a large dark coloured estate type car.

If you think you can help with this investigation, call Portarlington Garda Station on (057) 862 3112.

