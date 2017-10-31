No patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital

Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that just three people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.

There are currently no patients on trolleys with all three waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 7 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 13 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 57 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, October 31, 359 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.