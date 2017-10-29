St Mary's Youth Centre in Tullamore hosting Gala 50th Anniversary Celebration

St Mary’s Youth & Community Centre in Tullamore isc elebrating 50 years of serving the young people and the community.

It was founded in 1967 by Sr Xavier O'Brien and has been an integral part of the local community ever since.

To celebrate the anniversary, St Mary’s Youth Centre is hosting a Gala Night in the Bridge House Tullamore on the November 26 getting underway at 7pm. Live music on the night will be by Secrets while there will also be a DJ and a hot buffet.

There are a limited number of seats available so make sure to book your seat early.

Tickets are €20 and can be purchased in the Youth Centre at any time and there are also a number of people selling tickets.