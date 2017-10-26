Planning decision due for construction of 20 new houses in Offaly

A planning decision is due within days from Offaly County Council over the proposed building of 20 new houses in Tullamore.

James Spollen Ltd applied to construct 12 two-storey dormer semi-detached houses, one detached two-storey dormer house and seven terraced two-storey houses in early September.

The development would be located on the Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore.

The works would include all associated roads, footpaths, sewers and ancillary services.

A decision is due on October 31.

For more information, visit the planning section of www.offaly.ie.

