Historic Offaly trees to be examined after extensive storm damage

Local Edenderry councillor, Noel Cribbin, has told the Offaly Express that a number of historic oak trees in the town are to be examined after their were extensively damaged during Hurricane Ophelia and Storm Brian.

The mighty oak trees at Killane Cross, estimated to be 100 years old, took the brunt of the recent bad weather, and on Saturday evening last, October 21, two of them were cut down for safety reasons.

WATCH: The moment a 100-year-old tree comes down in Offaly during Storm Brian

"The remaining trees future has to be very precarious as they are up to 100 years old and are now a danger to both life and property," Cllr Cribbin told us.

"The trees that are a home to thousands of crows and that give such a lovely appearance as you enter the town have certainly paid their way, but health and safety must be a priority and I will be looking for the remaining trees to be examined by a tree doctor and we will act on their results," he added.

Noel Cribbin also thanked the council staff, Dermot Byrne and Joe Sherwood, who responded so quickly on both Friday and Saturday in dire conditions to bring down the trees in a safe manner.

