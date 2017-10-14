At least eight vehicles broken into in South Offaly spree

Gardai in Birr are seeking the public's assistance after a series of vehicles were broken into in the area last night.

At least eight vehicles were broken into between Birr and Cloghan. Nearly all the vehicles were vans and jeeps belonging to tradesmen and a large volume of tools were taken.

Gardai are again urging all tradesmen to secure all tools, remove them from view and mark them.

The Bord na Mona facility in Boora was also targeted but nothing was taken.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area last night, contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710