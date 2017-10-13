Offaly graduates to drive Bord na Móna transformation

Seven people from Laois and Offaly graduated this week with diplomas in Project Management after a €100,000 investment from the company.

The company says the graduates, as well as others from around the country, will be charged with implementing significant parts of the company’s transformation agenda.

Bord na Móna has begun crossing over to more sustainable forms of energy production like solar power, moving away slightly from their traditional fossil fuel tradition.

The ceremony took place this week in the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge and was attended by the graduates along with senior Bord na Móna management and representatives of the Institute of Project Management Ireland.

The diplomas were awarded by the Institute of Project Management Ireland following the completion of studies earlier in the year.

Speaking at the ceremony incoming Managing Director of Bord na Móna, Michael Barry, said “It is terrific to be here recognising great individual achievements and a significant investment by Bord na Móna in its workforce."

"It has taken hard work, commitment and sacrifices to successfully complete this training. We are especially delighted that everyone who studied and succeeded while continuing to deliver on their day-jobs for Bord na Móna," he added.

"These new qualifications are very valuable in Bord na Móna as our company is undergoing a significant transformation. Business transformation, whether in the form of a new wind farm development, a construction project, a new product development, or a new IT System rollout is a step-by-step process."

"In order to continue our success, Bord na Móna must excel at Project Management which is an essential competency in the company. I look forward to everyone applying their new skills in the businesses across the Group."

