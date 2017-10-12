Garda warning issued after dogs kill sheep in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly have issued a warning to dog owners after a farmer saw seven of his sheep mauled to death by dogs in recent days.

A Garda source said in the wake of the attack, dog owners are being once again reminded of their responsibilities in respect of control of their dogs and offences for failure to do so in the lead up to lambing season.

The picture below shows the devastation caused to sheep and their farmers in such attacks:

Following the killing of the seven sheep in West Offaly, a file is being prepared for the DPP, and Gardaí have a stark warning in respect of the above picture: "This is what your pet can do to livestock."

