Offaly school to apply for planning permission for eight foot high perimeter fence

An Offaly school is intending to apply for planning permission to install a new perimeter fence around the boundary of the school.

The Board of Management of St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry is intending to apply for the fence at the school at School Lane in Edenderry. The fence will be 2.4m high (circa 8ft).

On the southern site boundary it will be behind the existing boundary wall. On the northern site boundary it will be behind the existing stone wall. One the western boundary it will be inside the existing tree line and on the eastern boundary it will be inside the existing tree line and inside the existing concrete post and panel wall.

Also included in the application will be the widening of the existing northern site entrance and roadway.

