Offaly company receives top industry award

Offaly based heating technology manufacturer Grant Engineering has been awarded a Which? Best Buy 2017 accolade for its entire range of 63 Grant Vortex condensing oil fired boilers.

In its recently published 2017 boiler review results, the UK’s largest independent consumer body announced Grant as the only

manufacturer to receive an Oil Boiler Which? Best Buy this year for its range of award-winning Vortex condensing oil fired boilers – resulting in an impressive 63 Which? Best Buys for the brand.

Grant Founder, Stephen Grant commented, “Receiving this accolade from one of the UK’s leading consumer organisations is a fantastic achievement and is certainly a testament to our range of Vortex condensing oil boilers which are not only efficient, reliable and convenient, but also user and installer friendly."

He added, "to be the only manufacturer to receive this recognition speaks volumes about the high quality of our products and our place at the forefront of the boiler market in both Ireland and the UK.”

The Grant Vortex boiler range offers variety and versatility with its extensive assortment of models and is designed to fully meet the needs of both homeowners and installers alike.

With its impressive efficiency ratings the Vortex range can help homeowners reduce their annual fuel bills. Meanwhile, the tailored range gives installers the great flexibility and choice required to assist customers with their home heating needs.

For almost 40 years Grant has been spearheading innovative home heating solutions across Ireland and the UK with its dedication to produce high-quality, efficient and reliable heating products. This is further reinforced with the latest recognition from Which? combined with the Energy and Utilities Alliance statistics which announced Grant oil boilers as the number one selling model in 2016.

“For an Irish-owned company based in Birr, Co. Offaly, employing over 320 people and up to 80 people in the UK to have achieved this award for home heating appliances in one of Europe’s largest markets, gives great pride to everyone involved in Grant” Stephen Grant added.

For more details visit www.grant.eu.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.