Offaly restaurant to 'Dine in the Dark' this November

to Dine in the Dark On Thursday 9th and Friday 10th November

On Thursday and Friday November 8 and 9, the Sli Dala Restaurant at Kinnitty Castle Hotel will challenge customers to Dine in the Dark as part of Ireland’s Dine in the Dark week.

This is the second year that an innovative partnership between the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the National Council for the Blind have called upon restaurants across Ireland to hold their own Dine in the Dark session during the second week of November.

Dine in the Dark is a week-long culinary celebration that will see 200 restaurants and 8000 people Go Dark for sight loss in November.

Dine in the Dark is a unique dining event, where guests are blind folded throughout the full dining experience. Without their sight to guide them, guests experience complex tastes, flavours and textures in a completely new and innovative way. Senses are heightened, altering taste, touch, smell and communication during the meal. €10 from every meal will be donated to NCBI.

Speaking in advance of the event Kinnitty Castle General Manager, Wayne Logan said; “After such a successful event last year we are very excited to be hosting Dine in the Dark again on two dates during November. Over the course of the evening our guests will gain understanding into the reality of a dining experience with sight loss. It’s also about having lots of fun, and we realised last year how satisfying it was to be involved with something so innovative, whilst raising funds for such a great cause.”

Restaurants across Ireland will host their own Dine in the Dark evening throughout the second week of November. All information can be found on www.dineinthedark.ie

NCBI is the National Sight Loss Agency. NCBI’s services include emotional support and counselling, low vision solutions like magnifiers, assistive technology advice and training, rehabilitation training (including independent living skills and using a long cane), a large print, audio and Braille library. The organisation also has an online shop with lots of practical solutions.