Christmas lights in Tullamore to turn on earlier this year

It getting close to that time of year with many of you already in the middle of Christmas preparations.

With this in mind Tullamore Chamber has announced some important changes to our plans for 2017. After careful consideration, it has been agreed that the switching on of the Christmas Lights for Tullamore will move forward by one week and will now take place on Sunday, November 19 at 6pm.

This important change, Tullamore Chamber believe it is a good initiative and will bring Tullamore into line with other large towns. The Chamber adds that it will be a very clear statement that Tullamore is ready and open for business for the Christmas season.

However with this in mind, Tullamore Chamber is appealing to all businesses to review their Christmas opening hours to ensure that on the five weeks leading up to Christmas that they collectively come together to open doors each weekend, namely Sundays, highlighting what Tullamore has to offer and stop the unnecessary flow of business out of the town.

"We need as many businesses to come on board and support this plan to ensure that the town’s offer is comprehensive with the majority of our businesses open and ready to do business," they commented today.

As with other years and in the interests of fairness to all businesses, it was agreed that the switching on ceremony would move on a rotational basis. This ceremony will now move to William Street this year.

The Chamber is currently in the processes of signing off plans for the lighting programme this year with some planned new additions.

Tullamore Chamber would like to thank all businesses for their continued support and generosity and hope that all agree that this important change is good for the town.

The Chamber also wished all a very prosperous trading season ahead.