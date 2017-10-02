Gardai investigating weekend burglaries in Offaly

Gardai in Birr are investigating two burglaries which took place on Sunday. Cash was taken in both instances.

One of the the burglaries happened on Moorepark Street while the second break in took place in Rath.

Gardai in Birr are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on (057) 916 9710.

Gardai in Birr are also investigating an incident in Shannon Harbour last week here a trailer and tools were taken from a farmyard. You can read more about that robbery here