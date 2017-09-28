Man dies as a result of injuries sustained in fall in Offaly

Father-of-one Neville Atkinson, aged 47, of Villers in Limerick, died on Tuesday morning at Beaumont Hospital, in Dublin, after he fell from a teleporter at a house in Offaly on August 24.



Neville, from Shinrone, Birr, in Offaly, will be laid to rest at Modreeny Cemetery, Offaly, this Sunday afternoon following a funeral Mass at St Kieran’s Church, Cloughjordan.

He was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital after the accident but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition was being treated as critical.

The Villiers School Alumni and Friends Facebook page issued a notice on Tuesday afternoon, stating: “With a heavy heart we are sorry to let you know that our much loved teacher, colleague and friend, Mr Neville Atkinson, sadly passed away this morning. Please keep him, his family and his many, many friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Headmistress of the North Circular Road school, Jill Storey, said that the school community was left “heartbroken” over the death of the “much-loved teacher”.

Outside the classroom, Neville was a devout member of the Shannon, Mulcair and District Area angling club, in which he worked hard for the betterment of the river and the conservation of salmon.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority investigated the incident.