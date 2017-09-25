Offaly singer Stephen Rosney and the Back Axles release 'Simple Life' for S.O.S.A.D.

Following hot on the heels of their stunning set at this year's National Ploughing Championships, Stephen Rosney and The Back Axles have decided to put their music where their hearts are by teaming up with S.O.S.A.D (Save Our Sons And Daughters) to help spread what the band feel is a very important message.

The band believe it is a message that needs to be heard now more than ever, that a simple life might be exactly what most of us need.

Stephen and the boys in the Back Axles have very kindly decided that all proceeds from their recording of the song 'Simple Life' (made famous by American bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs) will go directly to S.O.S.A.D, helping the voluntary organisation to go on being there for those affected by suicide or depression.

Founded by the Moroney family in Drogheda in 2007, S.O.S.A.D now has offices in Cavan, Carrickmacross, Dundalk, Navan, Tullamore, and Drogheda itself, through which they provide professional, unlimited, and free one-on-one counselling, including safe-plans and follow-ups. With 24-hour phone lines which operate 365 days a year also available, the organisation helps hundreds of people through the darkest and loneliest times of their lives every single week.

The song 'Simple Life', according to Stephen, "is a reminder to enjoy and treasure the simple things of life amid the constant rush of today's world. We all need to remember to love, and remember to laugh, and to share whatever we can, whenever we can. It's really as simple as remembering to care for each other. And sometimes, when you need to, to simply take life one breath at a time."

'Simple Life' should be available for download from this week, so keep an eye on The Back Axles page on Facebook for all of the details. Check out the Facebook Page here