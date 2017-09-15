Jewellery and cash stolen in spate of Offaly house burglaries

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of burglaries which occurred in the county yesterday, Thursday, September 14.

The first break-ins happened between 5pm and 11pm at a number of residences in Birr. The areas of Syngefield, Woodlands Drive and Sandymount Park were targeted with cash and jewellery been stolen from a number of houses.

Separately, during the same time frame, a number of houses were targeted in a similar fashion in the Knockaulin Drive and Ballycumber Drive areas of Ferbane.

Cash and jewellery was stolen during these robberies also and gardaí are now investigating.

Gardaí in Birr are requesting anyone with information about suspicious vehicles or persons in the areas on Thursday, September 14 to contact them at the station on 057-9169710.

They are also looking into CCTV footage in the area.

