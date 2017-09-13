The new Offaly senior football manager has been named, subject to county board ratification.

Kerry’s Stephen Wallace has been recommended as the new Offaly Senior Football Manager by the committee charged with finding Pat Flanagan's successor.

The committee, comprising of Chairman Tommy Byrne, Secretary Eamonn Cusack and former Offaly players Vinny Claffey, Finbar Cullen and Paul Mollen have recommended, subject to ratification at the next County Committee meeting, Wallace’s appointment.

Stephen, who was most recently in charge of Tralee IT’s Sigerson Team, managed Kerry to win All-Ireland Junior titles in 2015 & 2016, while he also managed his home club Ardfert to All-Ireland Intermediate success in 2015.

His backroom team will be announced in the coming days.