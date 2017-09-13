Offaly residents terrorised by stone-throwing thugs

Residents in a small community in Offaly have been forced to report serious anti-social behaviour to An Garda Síochana.

The residents on Croghan Road have been terrorised in recent weeks with vandals pelting their houses with stones.

Further anti-social incidents against locals have also been reported and Gardaí in Birr are now investigating.

They have appealed for information to help put an end to the behaviour.

If you can assist in this investigation, contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.