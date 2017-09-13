Gardaí respond to bizarre incident on Laois-Offaly border

Gardaí were called to an incident near Portarlington, close to the Laois/Offaly border, on Tuesday night, September 12, involving a large digger being used on a public road.

The incident on the road between Portarlington and Mountmellick was reported to Gardaí at 5.30pm on Tuesday evening. Four squad cars and members of the public were at the scene.

A witness at the scene said that it appeared that an entrance to land was being reopened.

It is understood that the incident may be related to a dispute over unpaid agricultural produce bills, which was the subject of lengthy court proceedings in recent years.

This came to a conclusion during the summer with a direction that land be sold.

