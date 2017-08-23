BREAKING: Man killed in overnight Offaly road crash

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision in Offaly overnight.

The accident occurred at Shannongrove, Banagher, Co. Offaly, on the Offaly/Galway border at approximately 00.05am this morning, Wednesday August 23.

A 23 year old male, who was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Portumma Garda Station on 090-9741004, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

