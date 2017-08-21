Gardaí investigating assault on schoolgirl in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating after a young girl (12) was allegedly assaulted in Offaly.

The girl was walking with her sister at the time at around 12.50pm on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 15, when they were confronted by a gang of young boys.

SEE ALSO: Offaly sisters threatened on the street by armed gang

The girl was allegedly pushed or touched in the chest as she tried to make her way from the group. The incident occurred at Botley Lane on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

The group were allegedly armed with a large stick and intimidated the young sisters, aged 10 and 12.

Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are investigating a "minor assault" of a juvenile female, and that no arrests have been made.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.