A&E overcrowding returns to Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that A&E overcrowding is once again an issue at Tullamore Hospital.

There are currently 21 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A total of 16 people are on trolleys in Tullamore today with a further 5 on chairs or already full wards.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 9 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 20 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 33 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, August 18, 354 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

