Offaly Tesco store raided by thieves overnight

Tullamore Gardaí are investigating this morning after the Tesco store in the town was burgled for the second time in six weeks overnight.

During the raid, three suspects removed a pane of glass from a door to the rear of Tesco, and made their way inside to the electrical department.

Gardaí inspected the premises and discovered that 19 display mobile phones had been stolen, along with two high value iPads or tablets.

Gardaí are searching for three assailants and they are appealing for anyone living in the Chancery Park Estate, who may have seen suspicious activity to rear of Tesco, or any person with information to contact the gardaí in Tullamore on 057 932 7600.

