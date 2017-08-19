Offaly hit with weather warning as Hurricane Gert approaches

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for Offaly and a number of other counties from tomorrow afternoon until Monday.

The rainfall warning comes as the weakened Hurricane Gert gets close to Ireland. However, the remnants of the hurricane will still impact on Irish weather this weekend.

The rainfall warning has also been put in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and North Tipperary.

According to Met Eireann, "warm, humid conditions are expected to develop through Sunday, lasting into the early days of next week, and will bring spells of heavy rain leading to potential accumulations of 30 to 50mm, with highest totals in the mountains."

The weather warning comes into effect at 12 noon on Sunday and lasts until 4pm on Monday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.