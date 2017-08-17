Six people arrested after brawl at midlands hotel

Gardaí arrested six individuals on Wednesday night, August 16, after a major public order incident broke out at a popular midlands hotel.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a row at the hotel in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, at around 10pm last night.

Six people were arrested; two males in their late teens; a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s and a man and woman in their 20s.

They were taken into custody under the Public Order Act and were later released. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

