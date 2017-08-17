WEATHER: Offaly could be hit by hurricane this weekend

Offaly is braced for the arrival of heavy rain and wind with the onset of Hurricane Gert over the weekend. It may not arrive until later in the weekend with Saturday and Sunday set to be extremely wet with prolonged heavy rain forecast.

Today, Thursday, there will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells. It will be dry apart from passing light showers which will fall mainly during the afternoon. Moderate but gusty southwest winds. Highs of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells, but it will turn into a breezy night. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry spells and occasional showers. There will be some heavy blustery showers in the afternoon and evening, as well as fresh gusty west winds. Temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees.

The weather is expected to remain wet and windy over the weekend, worsening as Saturday and Sunday progress.

