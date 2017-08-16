Trailer stolen in daylight Offaly robbery

A daylight theft of a car trailer has been reported in Daingean, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon, August 16.

The trailer was stolen from the rear of a premises on Main Street in Daingean, and information is being sought about the brazen robbery.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or behaviour in the area or surrounding areas of Daingean, is urged to contact Gardaí.

