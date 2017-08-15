Renting homes more lucrative than gambling in one Offaly town

Renting is now more lucrative that gambling, at least that is the case in Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border.

Evidence of the big returns that can be earned on the back of the housing crisis can be found in the town where a developer wants to convert a bookmaker's office into housing units.

Drumgoan Developments has applied to Laois County Council for permission to change the use of a betting office into two one-bedroom apartments. The office in question is Hackett's on Main Street. The building is a protected structure.

Laois County Council ruled the initial application invalid because of problems with the site notice.

Daft.ie list just three apartments for rent in Portarlington. Landlords are asking for up to €700 per month for two bedroom apartments, while in Edenderry, one landlord is said to be requesting €1,400 per month for a property.

SEE ALSO: Outrage over 'lack of housing' in major Offaly town

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.