WEATHER: Rain, thunder and lightning on the way to Offaly

Offaly is in for a wet and blustery few days on the weather front, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight should stay dry in most places with clear spells and minimum temperatures between 10 and 12 degrees.

A band of heavy rain will reach the south coast through the early hours, spreading up over the country for Wednesday.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a wet and windy day in Offaly. There will be persistent rain in the morning and afternoon, with heavy downpours at times and a risk of thunder and lightning.

There will be maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh and gusty southerly winds. Most of the rain will clear away to the east by evening.

The outlook suggests rain will persist over the course of the week.

