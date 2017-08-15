900 Offaly students prepare for Leaving Results

869 Offaly students are preparing to receive their Leaving Cert results on Wednesday morning, August 16 after more than eight weeks of anxious waiting.

They thronged into exam halls across the county in June after months and years of studies, and tomorrow they will find out their grades.

444 girls and 425 boys sat the traditional Leaving Cert earlier this summer, with most of them filling out their CAO forms for college places.

A further 82 students completed the Leaving Certificate Applied programme in the county this year.

There has been a slight decrease in the numbers sitting the Leaving Cert in Offaly in 2017 as 1,010 completed the secondary exams in 2016. More boys (506) than girls (504) sat the exams last year, a trend that turned on its head this year.

The students will attend their schools for one last time on Wednesday morning as they collect the results.

Best of luck from all at the Offaly Express!

